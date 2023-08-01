Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Gran Tierra Energy: Q2…

Gran Tierra Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $157.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up