Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 1 cent at $5.9750 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 2 cents at $4.65 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 12.50 cents at $4.40 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 7.75 cents at $13.33 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.7965 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .20 cent at $2.4617 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .47 cent at $.7792 a pound.

