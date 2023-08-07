Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 3.25 cents at $6.42 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4.75 cents at $4.7950 a bushel; Sep. oats was down 15 cents at $4.15 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 17.50 cents at $14.1650 a bushel.

Beef was mixedr and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.8055 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.4885 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was unchanged at $1.0085 a pound.

