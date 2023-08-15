Grains mostly lower, Livstock lower.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. delined 11.50 cents at $5.9850 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 5.75 cents at $4.67 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 4.75 cents at $4.2750 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 11 cents at $13.4075 a bushel.

Beef and pork wee lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .90 cent at $1.7952 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.50 cents at $2.4597 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost 22.55 cents at $.7945 a pound.

