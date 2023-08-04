Live Radio
Grains mostly lower, Livstock lower.

The Associated Press

August 4, 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 4 cents at $6.3875 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .25 cent at $4.8425 a bushel; Sep. oats was down 5.25 cents at $4.30 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 3.25 cents at $14.34 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.98 cents at $1.80 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.13 cents at $2.4885 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .07 cent at $1.0085 a pound.

