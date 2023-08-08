Grains mostly higher, Livstock mixed

Wheat for Sep. was off 1.25 cents at $6.5625 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 3.50 cents at $4.8575 a…

Wheat for Sep. was off 1.25 cents at $6.5625 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 3.50 cents at $4.8575 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 3.50 cents at 4.1075 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 15.50 cents at $14.30 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.7970 pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .97 cent at $2.46 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was up .58 cent at $1.0210 a pound.

