Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Sep. was off .75 cent at $5.9775 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 5.50 cents at $4.6950 a bushel, Sep. oats rose 11.25 cents at 4.4075 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 11.50 cents at $13.3475 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .33 cent at $1.7877 pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .50 cent at $2.4537 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .03 cent at $.7817 a pound.

