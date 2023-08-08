Live Radio
Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 11:09 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 12 cents at $6.54 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 4.50 cents at $4.84 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 8.25 cents at $4.0675 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 16.50 cents at $14.00 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 90 cent at $1.7965 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was fell 2.68 cents at $2.4557 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was rose 1.37 cents at $1.0222 a pound.

