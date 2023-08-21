Grains mixed, Livstock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 7.50 cents at $6.02 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 3.50 cents at $4.7525 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 1 cent at $4.42 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 14.75 cents at $13.7350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose 1.10 cents at $1.79 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.02 cents at $2.4672 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .05 cent at $.8080 a pound.

