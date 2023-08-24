Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 6.25 cents at $6.0325 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 7.25 cents at $4.7075 a bushel; Sep. oats advanced 15.25 cents at $4.60 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 8.75 cents at $13.64 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.7820 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .07 cent at $2.4595 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.55 cents at $.7940 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.