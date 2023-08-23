Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Grains higher, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 23, 2023, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Sep. advanced 10.75 cents at $6.1250 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 9.75 cents at $4.7625 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 3.25 cents at 4.4450 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 8 cents at $13.5950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.7805 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .48 cent at $2.4502 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.02 cents at $.7855 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up