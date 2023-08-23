Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Sep. advanced 10.75 cents at $6.1250 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 9.75 cents at $4.7625 a bushel, Sep.…

Wheat for Sep. advanced 10.75 cents at $6.1250 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 9.75 cents at $4.7625 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 3.25 cents at 4.4450 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 8 cents at $13.5950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.7805 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .48 cent at $2.4502 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 1.02 cents at $.7855 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.