Graham: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Monday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Batavia, New York-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

