Gossamer Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.5 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOSS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.