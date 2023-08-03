GoPro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $241 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.9 million.

