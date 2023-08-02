Goodyear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Wednesday reported a loss…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $208 million in its second quarter.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.87 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.