Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported profit of $73 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported profit of $73 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and investment costs, were 44 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $154.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBDC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.