Golden Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 6:59 AM

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.13. A year ago, they were trading at $8.33.

_____

