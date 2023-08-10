GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $3.27. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.77 per share.

The company posted revenue of $142.8 million in the period.

GoHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

