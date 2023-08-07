Gogo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $89.8 million. The…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $89.8 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $103.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.3 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.