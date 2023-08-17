Globant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $37 million.
The Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.
The information technology services provider posted revenue of $497.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be $1.46.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $545 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Globant expects full-year earnings to be $5.72 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.09 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.