Globant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $37 million. The Luxembourg-based company…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $37 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $497.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be $1.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $545 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings to be $5.72 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.