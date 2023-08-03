Global Ship Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Thursday reported profit of…

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Thursday reported profit of $77.8 million in its second quarter.

The Majuro, Marshall Islands-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.09 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $162.1 million in the period.

