Global Ship Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 8:32 AM

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Thursday reported profit of $77.8 million in its second quarter.

The Majuro, Marshall Islands-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.09 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $162.1 million in the period.

