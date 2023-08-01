Global Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $274.1 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $274.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.45 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.2 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.35 to $10.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.66 billion to $8.74 billion.

