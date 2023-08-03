Global Net Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $41.4 million, or 40 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $31.4 million, or 30 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $95.8 million in the period.

