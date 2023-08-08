Global Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.3 million…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.3 million in its second quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 50 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $141.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

