Glaukos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its second quarter.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $80.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.5 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $304 million to $308 million.

