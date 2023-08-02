Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.2 million.

