Gilead: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $6.6 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.41 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.80 per share.

