Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Gildan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Gildan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 7:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $155.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $840.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $822 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up