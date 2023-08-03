Gildan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $155.3 million. On a…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $155.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $840.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $822 million.

