Gilat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period.

Gilat expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $285 million.

