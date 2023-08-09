Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Gerdau: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Gerdau: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 1:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Tuesday reported profit of $431.6 million in its second quarter.

The Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The steel producer posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up