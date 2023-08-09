Geopark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.8 million in…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bogota, Colombia-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $182.3 million in the period.

