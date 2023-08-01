Gentherm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in…

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $372.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.6 million.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THRM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.