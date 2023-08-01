Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Gentherm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Gentherm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 6:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $372.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.6 million.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THRM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up