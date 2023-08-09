Genpact: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $116.3 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $116.3 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.91 to $2.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.59 billion to $4.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on G at https://www.zacks.com/ap/G

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.