Genesco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $2.79 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 85 cents per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $523 million in the period.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.50 per share.

