Generac Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $45.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $985 million.

