Genco Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $11.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $90.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $61.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.7 million.

