Genasys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNSS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.