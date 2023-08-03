Gen Digital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported profit of $189 million in…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported profit of $189 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $946 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $940 million to $950 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.8 billion to $3.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.