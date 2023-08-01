Live Radio
Gartner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 6:06 AM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $198 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.85 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

