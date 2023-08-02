Garmin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $287.9 million. The…

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $287.9 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $5.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.05 billion.

