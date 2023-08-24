Gap: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GPS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $117 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GPS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $117 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

