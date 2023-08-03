Gannett: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.7 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its second quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $672.4 million in the period.

Gannett expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.