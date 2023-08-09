FutureFuel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its second quarter.
The St Louis-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.
The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $85.3 million in the period.
