FutureFuel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its second quarter.

The St Louis-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $85.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.