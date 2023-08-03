Funko-A: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $73 million…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $73 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.54. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $240 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Funko-A expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $310 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Funko-A expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNKO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNKO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.