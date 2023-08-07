FS KKR Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $142 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $142 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $462 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $449.7 million.

