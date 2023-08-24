Frontline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230.7 million. On…

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Limassol, Cyprus-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 94 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $522.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $365.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.