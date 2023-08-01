Frontier Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $71 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $71 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $967 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $962.3 million.

