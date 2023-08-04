Frontier Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Friday reported a loss of $2…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Friday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FYBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FYBR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.