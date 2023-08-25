PREP FOOTBALL= Appomattox 23, Buckingham County 6 Broadwater Academy 26, Chincoteague 24 Carroll County 22, Grundy 16 Cave Spring 42,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appomattox 23, Buckingham County 6

Broadwater Academy 26, Chincoteague 24

Carroll County 22, Grundy 16

Cave Spring 42, Western Albemarle 3

Central – Wise 14, Eastside 7

Clarke County 42, Rock Ridge 7

Craig County 32, Bland County 6

Dan River 43, Tunstall 7

Dinwiddie 52, GW-Danville 7

Gate City 34, Richlands 7

Glenvar 39, Galax 21

Granby 49, Denbigh 7

James Madison 28, Stone Bridge 24

Lancaster 50, Charles City County High School 0

Narrows 46, Auburn 12

Norfolk Christian School 34, Manteo, N.C. 0

North Greene, Tenn. 36, Castlewood 0

Norview 11, Smithfield 10

Poquoson 56, Southampton 7

Pulaski County 42, Northside 7

Ridgeview 44, J.I. Burton 0

Rye Cove 48, Hancock County, Tenn. 0

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Fishburne Military 8

Thomas Dale 35, Cosby 0

Union 34, Lee High 0

Varina 13, Indian River 0

Warwick 53, Grassfield 7

Washington, W.Va. 49, Page County 6

Westfield 35, Patriot 7

Wilson Memorial 55, Charlottesville 8

Woodstock Central 8, Riverheads 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Huguenot vs. TJHS, ccd.

