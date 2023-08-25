PREP FOOTBALL=
Appomattox 23, Buckingham County 6
Broadwater Academy 26, Chincoteague 24
Carroll County 22, Grundy 16
Cave Spring 42, Western Albemarle 3
Central – Wise 14, Eastside 7
Clarke County 42, Rock Ridge 7
Craig County 32, Bland County 6
Dan River 43, Tunstall 7
Dinwiddie 52, GW-Danville 7
Gate City 34, Richlands 7
Glenvar 39, Galax 21
Granby 49, Denbigh 7
James Madison 28, Stone Bridge 24
Lancaster 50, Charles City County High School 0
Narrows 46, Auburn 12
Norfolk Christian School 34, Manteo, N.C. 0
North Greene, Tenn. 36, Castlewood 0
Norview 11, Smithfield 10
Poquoson 56, Southampton 7
Pulaski County 42, Northside 7
Ridgeview 44, J.I. Burton 0
Rye Cove 48, Hancock County, Tenn. 0
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Fishburne Military 8
Thomas Dale 35, Cosby 0
Union 34, Lee High 0
Varina 13, Indian River 0
Warwick 53, Grassfield 7
Washington, W.Va. 49, Page County 6
Westfield 35, Patriot 7
Wilson Memorial 55, Charlottesville 8
Woodstock Central 8, Riverheads 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Huguenot vs. TJHS, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
